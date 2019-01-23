BOSTON (CBS) – Are the stereotypes about bad Boston drivers true? Massachusetts is indeed one of the worst states to drive in, according to a new report.

Wallethub is out with its list of the best and worst driving states and Massachusetts is in the same position as last year at No. 44 in the rankings. The only states finishing below the Bay State are Rhode Island, New Hampshire, California, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii at the very bottom.

The report looked at the costs of owning a car, traffic and safety. Massachusetts scored especially poorly in rush hour traffic congestion and has some of the highest auto maintenance costs, WalletHub said.

The best state to drive in is Oregon, followed by Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Texas, the report found.