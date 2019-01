ACTON (CBS) – Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting in Acton Wednesday night.

At least one person was shot at an apartment complex on Strawberry Hill Road.

Police from several communities have surrounded an apartment building as they investigate.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unclear.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Residents of 14 Strawberry Hill Road were being kept away from the building as police search the area.