BOURNE (CBS) — The man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was arraigned last week on charges that stemmed from a fight in jail. Thomas Latanowich, 30, has been awaiting trial at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in Bourne.

According to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 10, a fist fight broke out between two inmates. “Latanowich is seen (on Sheriff’s video system) pulling a small, straight-edged razor from his waistband and using it to slash the other inmate.”

He allegedly sliced “a two-inch cut on the face and left ear” of the other inmate.

As a result, Latanowich was charged with assault to maim and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned through a videoconference link.