WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper and a tow truck driver were hit by a car on Route 95 in Wakefield early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes just after 6 a.m. near exit 40 (Route 129).

According to State Police, the trooper and the tow truck driver were outside of their own vehicles while attending to a disabled car when a passing vehicle hit them and then the tow truck.

“The Trooper who was struck was able to call in the crash himself on his radio, reporting he and the tow driver needed medical assistance,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Both were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with what were described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Two other drivers may have been hurt, but the injuries appeared to be minor.

It’s not clear if the weather or road conditions were a factor in the crash.

One lane is still closed at the crash site. Traffic was backed up about two miles.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.