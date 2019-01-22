FOXBORO (CBS) – It happens after every snowstorm – police are pulling over drivers who did not clear their vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the road.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dustin Fitch tweeted a photo Tuesday of a trooper stopping a car that had snow covering its roof, hood and part of the windshield.

A Trooper stopped this today in #Foxboro. 🚔 It’s going to warm up the next couple days and those snow/ice missiles 🚀 will be firing off of vehicles. Think about those around you and #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1fWgelQXGQ — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) January 22, 2019

Temperatures have been well below freezing in New England since the weekend storm, making it difficult for drivers to clean off their vehicles. But Fitch noted the impending warm-up will only make things more dangerous for surrounding drivers.

“It’s going to warm up the next couple days and those snow/ice missiles will be firing off of vehicles,” he tweeted. “Think about those around you and #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo!”