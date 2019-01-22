LAWRENCE (CBS) – The man charged in the death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl will be in court Tuesday. Miguel Rivera, 58, of Lawrence was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of Precious Wallaces.

Wallaces was found unresponsive at a home on Jackson Street in Lawrence December 15. She was rushed to the hospital and later died. Investigators have been looking into the possibility that she may have been exposed to a toxic substance, but the medical examiner has yet to determine how she died.

Rivera is charged with permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation. He was held over the weekend on $1 million bail. He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said it’s possible that more charges could be filed in the case.

Wallaces was a sixth grader at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill.