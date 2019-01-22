ACADEMY AWARDSComplete List Of Oscar Nominees
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill, Lawrence, Miguel Rivera, Precious Wallaces

LAWRENCE (CBS) – The man charged in the death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl will be in court Tuesday.  Miguel Rivera, 58, of Lawrence was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of Precious Wallaces.

Wallaces was found unresponsive at a home on Jackson Street in Lawrence December 15. She was rushed to the hospital and later died. Investigators have been looking into the possibility that she may have been exposed to a toxic substance, but the medical examiner has yet to determine how she died.

Precious Wallaces. (Family photo)

Rivera is charged with permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation. He was held over the weekend on $1 million bail. He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said it’s possible that more charges could be filed in the case.

Wallaces was a sixth grader at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s