BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will soon head to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, and they’d like a pair of lucky fans to join them. The Patriots Foundation is raffling off a VIP experience for the big game, plus tons of extras.

The winner and a guest will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Patriots will go for their sixth Super Bowl title against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ll also get two tickets to a pre-game tailgate party and two passes for the private Patriots Post-Game Extravaganza attended by members of the Kraft family, Patriots players, coaches and staff.

The package also includes ground transportation while in Atlanta, the option to receiver complimentary round-trip air transportation for two between Boston and Atlanta (reserved exclusively for friends and family of the Patriots), plus official Patriots and Super Bowl LIII gifts. The package does not include an overnight hotel stay.

Raffle tickets are $10 each at www.patriots.com/community, with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans also have an opportunity to purchase three raffle tickets for $25, 15 raffle tickets for $100 or 100 raffle tickets for $500.

All tickets must be purchased by 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The drawing will take place on the afternoon on Jan. 30 and the winner will be contacted that day.

The Patriots and Rams will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV/CBS.