BOSTON (CBS) – A new WalletHub analysis of the most and least educated states in America finds Massachusetts at the head of the class.

The personal finance website looked at educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races when making their list. The Bay State had the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders, and was behind only California in highest average university quality.

Massachusetts also did well in graduation rates, math and reading test scores, advanced placement exams and public school system quality, according to WalletHub.

Rounding out the top 5 were Maryland, Vermont, Connecticut and Colorado. The least educated states, WalletHub says, are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi at the bottom.

Massachusetts also topped WalletHub’s list in 2017 and 2018.

