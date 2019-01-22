ACADEMY AWARDSComplete List Of Oscar Nominees
JAFFREY, New Hampshire (CBS) — A 23-year-old man spent the night in his car after it crashed in Jaffrey, New Hampshire Friday. Police said they didn’t know about the crash until a passerby noticed his car in a small embankment the next day.

Police in Jaffrey, NH said a man spent the night in his car after he became trapped and was unable to call 911 (Photo Courtesy: Jaffrey, NH Police)

The man, from Gardner, Mass., fell asleep as he was driving southbound on North Street around 7:30 p.m., according to police. His car went off the road, into a small embankment, and hit a tree.

The damage made it impossible for the man to get out of his car and he was unable to call 911 because he did not have a cell phone, police said. He “remained in the car overnight, trapped.”

Police responded to the crash scene was a passerby reported it hours later (Photo Courtesy: Jaffrey, NH Police)

First responders rushed to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a passerby noticed the car. The man “appeared to have no significant injuries other than possible hypothermia.”

