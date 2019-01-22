AUBURN (CBS) – A woman driving in Auburn says her windshield was smashed by ice dumped from a plow on a bridge above the road.

“Things happen in a split second and that’s exactly what happened,” Heather Jenkinson said.

She says it happened Sunday around noontime. “I was on Route 20 going westbound and I went under the Mass Pike bridge and all of a sudden ice fell from the bridge, it nearly went through my windshield,” Jenkinson said.

She says a plow was clearing snow and ice from the bridge on the Pike. Before she could react, she drove right into the path of falling ice.

“They were very large chunks,” Jenkinson said. “I’m so thankful that they did not pierce through.”

She wants the state to do more to keep drivers safe. “I will be notifying the state to let them know that during that ice storm that’s what happened and maybe there needs to be some more protection on the sides of the bridge,” she said.

For now her biggest fight will be against her insurance company. She has been told her glass policy doesn’t cover the damage. “They’re trying to get me to pay for it,” Jenkinson said.

Local police say the bridge is managed by the state and state law calls for residents to report any damage caused by snow and ice within 30 days.