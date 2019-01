GARDNER (CBS) – A man thawing frozen pipes in a home in Gardner accidentally set the house on fire Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out in the two-and-a-half story home on Greenwood Street around 9 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the bitter cold made it difficult for firefighters.

The fire chief told reporters he didn’t know what the homeowner was using to thaw the pipes, but he said if you encounter a similar problem in your home, don’t use a hair dryer or a blow torch. Instead, call a plumber.