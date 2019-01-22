BOSTON (CBS) – The family of the 23-year-old woman found alive days after she went missing from a Boston bar is “overjoyed.”

Olivia Ambrose was found alive in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon. She had not been seen or heard from since she left Hennessy’s Bar on Union Street around 11:04 p.m. Saturday night.

In a statement, the family thanked police and the community for helping find Olivia.

“The Ambrose family is so grateful for the monumental efforts of the Boston Police Department and the MBTA and Transit police who have worked tirelessly over the last three days to bring Olivia home. They also want to thank all of the staff at Hennessey’s Bar who have been so helpful since Olivia went missing.

“The Ambrose family is also so appreciative of all the efforts, prayers and good wishes of their friends, family and complete strangers who have helped in the efforts to find Olivia. And finally, they want to thank Olivia’s co-workers at Toast who sprang into action and were instrumental in getting the word out. The family is overjoyed.” – Gina Addis, family spokesperson.