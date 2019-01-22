BOSTON (CBS) — The Chiefs’ defense got picked apart by Tom Brady on Sunday night. Now, their defensive coordinator is out of a job.

The Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Friday.

Sutton had been with the Chiefs since 2013, joining the staff when Andy Reid became the head coach. The Chiefs’ defense ranked second-to-last in yards allowed this season and allowed the ninth-most points in the NFL.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person,” Reid said Tuesday. “He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

The Chiefs’ defense was excellent in the divisional round, limiting the Colts to just 13 points and 266 total yards. But the Patriots went in to Kansas City on Sunday and scored 37 points while gaining 524 yards of offense.

That included three separate third-and-10 plays converted by Tom Brady and the Patriots in overtime, which played a significant role in the Chiefs’ season coming to an end. Overall, the Chiefs allowed the Patriots to convert 13 of 19 third downs, and one of two fourth-down attempts.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Sutton had spent 13 seasons on the Jets’ coaching staff.