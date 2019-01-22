BILLERICA (CBS) — A 78-year-old Billerica man was found dead in his home after a fire broke out there Monday night. Romolo Capobianco “was affectionately known as ‘Tomato Man'” in town and “he will be missed by all,” the Billerica Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the Andover Road home around 7 p.m. ” Upon arrival, a working fire was observed with significant fire breaching the windows of the home’s first floor,” said the fire department.

It took hours for crews to put out the flames. An estimated wind-chill of -16 degrees made their job harder.

Around 10:20 p.m., firefighters were able to enter the house and that was when Capobianco was found.

“The Billerica Police and Fire Departments would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Romolo Capobianco,” said the fire department.

“Romolo was affectionately known as the “Tomato Man” from his long history of growing and selling tomatoes at his Andover Road home and our local Farmer’s Market. He also served for many years on the Billerica Housing Authority.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.