By Norm Elrod

(CBS SF/CBS Local) — Golf season is upon us, though the weather may suggest otherwise in parts of the country. CBS Sports tees off its 2019 golf coverage with the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where winter is little more than theoretical. Tiger Woods, winner of eight events here, is among the favorites, along with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose. Anticipation is high, as the legend looks to follow up on his surprisingly strong comeback season.

CBS Sports’ golf coverage continues up the California coast at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks later, followed by the Genesis Open in mid-February. Then it’s on to the Masters at Augusta to open the major season April 11-14.

The Network will broadcast a total of 17 PGA TOUR events in 2019, including the PGA Championship, now the season’s second major, in mid-May. The newly renamed World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Classic moves to late July. The calendar also includes the Memorial Tournament in early June, the John Deere Classic in mid-July, and the Northern Trust, which is the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs, in August.

The schedule may look a little different, but CBS Sports welcomes back its renowned announce crew in the 18th tower and along the course. Jim Nantz will anchor the coverage, with multi-major winner Nick Faldo serving as lead analyst. Gary McCord and Ian Baker-Finch will call the action from the 16th and 17th hole respectively; Peter Kostis and Dottie Pepper will check in from the course.

All CBS Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR, beginning with the Farmers Insurance Open, will also be available for live streaming with CBS All Access.

Here is the full schedule…

Farmers Insurance Open

Saturday, January 26 – Sunday, January 27

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Saturday, February 9 – Sunday, February 10

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

Genesis Open

Saturday, February 16 – Sunday, February 17

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

The Masters

Thursday, April 11 – Sunday, April 14

11:35-11:50 pm ET (Highlights) (Thurs.)

11:35-11:50 pm ET (Highlights) (Fri.)

3:00-7:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00-7:00 pm ET (Sun.)

RBC Heritage

Saturday, April 20 – Sunday, April 21

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Saturday, April 27 – Sunday, April 28

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Wells Fargo Championship

Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

AT&T Byron Nelson

Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

PGA Championship

Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

2:00-7:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00-7:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Charles Schwab Challenge

Saturday, May 25 – Sunday, May 26

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Saturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 2

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:30-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

RBC Canadian Open

Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Travelers Championship

Saturday, June 22 – Sunday, June 23

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Saturday, June 29 – Sunday, June 30

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

3M Open

Saturday, July 6 – Sunday, July 7

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

John Deere Classic

Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14

2:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Wyndham Championship

Saturday, August 3 – Sunday, August 4

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

The Northern Trust

Saturday, August 10 – Sunday, August 11

3:00-6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00-6:00 pm ET (Sun.)