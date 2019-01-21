LYNN (CBS) – On this Martin Luther King Day, many people in our area turn to service, and even small things can make a difference.

Several hundred volunteers packed the gym at Lynn Vocational High School for a Day of Service on Monday. It was a chance to take action to improve the community in memory of the assassinated civil rights leader.

“I wanted to spark a difference for our community, Lynn, and carry on what Martin Luther King has started and try to end racism and just make a better community,” said Jenfry Guerrero, one of those volunteers.

Some wrote letters to soldiers, some made MLK bookmarks for the library, and others created valentines for senior citizens. The service day was organized by the United Way and other Lynn social service groups.

“Today is definitely a demonstration of community partners coming together in service, and Martin Luther King said it best, that anyone can be great because anyone can serve,” said Kate Shea from the United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley. That could take the form of protecting the environmen, or creating a mural filled with positive headlines.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – I think it’s a great day to give back because of all he’s done,” said volunteer Jocelyn Ovalle.

“It’s meant for community service, and I take pleasure in doing so,” added Asmita Mangar, another volunteer.

Congressman Seth Moulton encouraged the volunteers to remember King’s legacy and carry it forward.

“The point is, we’re all in this together, and we all have a role to play,” Moulton said.

That brought some volunteers to My Brother’s Place in Lynn to serve lunch to the homeless.

“Martin Luther King stands for freedom for all people, not just for a particular race,” said Martha Waite, a volunteer.

“I like Martin Luther King. He was a great man,” added Jayden Velazquez.