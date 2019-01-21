By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — When Tom Brady stepped to the podium in Arrowhead Stadium after an exhilarating AFC Championship Game, he told reporters, “I’ve been swearing too much the last 30 minutes, so I’m trying to cut back for a little bit.”

He wasn’t kidding.

Video emerged online Monday from inside the Patriots’ locker room moments after they completed an overtime win over the Chiefs. And boy oh buddy, the f-bombs were flowing like a leaky faucet.

The video (linked here and here, with an obvious language warning) showed an exuberant Tom Brady seeking out just about every single player, coach, employee and Kraft family member for a hug and a celebratory message. Brady couldn’t help but swear like a sailor.

Brady’s longest embrace was with, of course, Julian Edelman. Their exchange went like this.

Brady: Hey, bro. F—ing unbelievable game, bro. Edelman: I love you. Brady: I love you, too. Edelman: We got one more. We got f—ing one more. Brady: Yeah. Let’s get another one. Edelman: We have to. Brady: Yeah. We do. You f—ing got it right. Yeah. F— yeah. Edelman: That’s why I play. I just want to make you the best. Brady: Bro, I just love you. Edelman: I don’t f—ing care. Brady: That’s why I play. F—ing awesome, bro.

Brady was very excited to see Rob Gronkowski in the locker room, stating with glee that the tight end almost broke out for a huge score on his third-and-10 catch in overtime. Brady told Gronk: “You almost broke out on that, too. You were almost out! Holy s—, dude! Great job man, that was f—ing unreal.”

Not just a fan of the superstars, Brady gave a nice hug to backup offensive lineman Ted Karras, and then got fully amped to see James Develin and his giant neck roll.

“F—ing baller, baby!” Brady said to Develin. “You played your f—ing ass off, bro. You played your f—ing ass off.”

Brady’s message to right tackle Marcus Cannon was similar: “Great f—ing game, baby. Unbelievable. What a game. Love you buddy. Love you man. You f—ing played your ass off.”

It wasn’t only a moment of celebration, either. Brady made sure to apologize to Cordarrelle Patterson for throwing behind him on a slant route. The misfire led to Patterson absorbing a heavy hit from the safety.

“F—ing unreal, bro. Sorry on that slant. You feeling OK?” Brady asked Patterson. “Great f—ing game, baby.”

And even when the boss was around, Brady didn’t clean up his language.

“Back to the f—ing Super Bowl,” Brady said to Robert Kraft. “Love you, man. F—ing unreal.”

This was not particularly surprising to see, considering Brady was slipping un-bleeping-believables to Evan Washburn in the postgame interview on the field, after bouncing around like a double showcase winner on “The Price Is Right” immediately after Rex Burkhead’s winning touchdown.

Brady is, of course, a human being. Or at least, we think he’s a human being. Yet given his fame and stature, he’s been pretty buttoned up whenever speaking publicly. After catching immediate flak for his “lubed up” comments almost a decade ago, Brady’s been careful to try to not say anything that would generate headlines.

It’s notable, then — and frankly, a little refreshing — to see Brady acting like a normal guy, in his element.

Despite winning so many big games over the past 18 years, a win like the one the Patriots earned on Sunday night still makes the man giddy as a schoolchild when an ice cream truck turns the corner.

Brady playing at age 41 and wanting to play through his mid-40s has generated endless discussion and debate over the past several years. Whether he can pull that off remains to be seen, but it’s pretty clear why he hopes to keep playing as long as he can.

The man just f—ing loves winning football games.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.