BOSTON (CBS) — After their dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday night, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was one fired-up individual.

Even though he’s 41 years old and is heading to his record ninth Super Bowl, Brady was bouncing around like a kid who just downed an entire pack of pixy sticks (Brady, of course, would never go near a pixy stick). It’s nice to see that even after playing in his eighth straight AFC Championship, the future Hall of Famer still has the same fire he did when he was 24 and heading to his first Super Bowl (also against the Rams – how poetic).

Another thing that hasn’t changed is Brady and the Patriots clinging to an underdog mentality. The Patriots are now heading to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years, but the doubters have been out in full force throughout the season. They’ve said Brady is too old, the Patriots didn’t have the talent or the drive to win on the road, and for all intents and purposes, the dynasty is dead.

Prompted by wide receiver Chris Hogan joking with Brady that he is “too old” in the minutes following Sunday’s victory, Brady dumped that giant bucket of Haterade during his on-field celebration.

“I’m too old. You’re too slow. We have no skill players. We got no defense. We got nothing,” Brady yelled at the receiver.

Hogan’s only response: “Unreal, bro.”

Emotions were clearly running high for Brady Sunday night, as he dropped a naughty word on live TV. He was a little more composed in a celebratory video he posted to his Instagram account as the Patriots made their way out of Arrowhead Stadium.