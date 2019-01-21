BOSTON (CBS) — It was 25 years ago today that the New England Patriots — and the NFL — changed forever. Monday marks the silver anniversary of Robert Kraft buying the Patriots, drastically altering the course of the franchise.

Essentially, Kraft saved the Patriots. The team had never sold out Foxboro Stadium, rarely played a winning brand of football, and looked destined to move to St. Louis.

But Kraft, a 23-year season ticket holder, wasn’t going to let that happen. He paid a then-NFL record $175 million for the team and promised to keep them in New England. More importantly, he promised to turn them from an NFL laughingstock into a Super Bowl contender.

He’s delivered on that second promise more than anyone could have ever imagined. Since 1994, the Patriots have won more games — both regular season and postseason — than anyone else in the league. They have won five Super Bowl titles, and hope to be celebrating a sixth two weeks from now when they take on the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIIII.

“My life is always trying to dream big and do things that people say can’t be done. You have a greater chance of being a starting QB in the NFL than own the NFL team in your hometown,” Kraft told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton when reflecting on his 25 years of ownership. “[Some teams] have been in the same family for 99 years. So Jan. 21, 1994, when I was privileged to be announced as the new owner of the Patriots, a lot of great things came together. I pinch myself today, 25 years later that we were able to do it, make things happen in a way that I hope made our community a better place to live in, and created a sense of pride and goodwill that wouldn’t have happened if the team hadn’t stayed here.”

Kraft knew the risks when he purchased the team. And there were plenty of people telling him not to do it, including his wife, Myra.

“The Patriots had 27 lawsuits and the NFL was thinking about buying the team and running it. We sort of solved a problem for them,” said Kraft.

The Patriots were the lowest revenue team in the NFL at the time, but Kraft ended up paying 50 percent more than he wanted to on the franchise. He knew this was a bold move at the time, but having a local owner who cared about the team generated an instant buzz for the franchise. Kraft saw this just one day after he was announced as the team’s new owner, when thousands of people lined up in Foxboro during a snowstorm to buy season tickets.

“I just want to take a moment to thank our fans, because they were the hidden asset. They did more to help us get to where we are today than anyone. That first day after I announced, on Jan. 22 in a snowstorm, 6,000 lined up and bought tickets. They helped us sell out the first season,” Kraft recalls.

“I told my sweetheart that our life would change owning the team, but I don’t think I understood the degree of what happens. When you go into Dunkin Donuts in the morning to get a coffee, everyone has an opinion. It doesn’t matter if you won or lost,” he said. “You just have to understand it and accept it. The good part of that is it means it’s part of the fabric of life in the community and is important to everyone.”

Over the last 25 years, the Patriots have been in the playoffs an amazing 20 times. They just played in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game, and are now heading to their 10th Super Bowl under the Kraft regime.

“I’m pretty proud of our coaches and players to put us in that position. That’s why we do this,” said Kraft. “It sure makes it fun, but we have to keep it going.”

Kraft and his Patriots will try to keep it going in Atlanta in two weeks.