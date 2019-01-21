RANDOLPH (CBS) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another man after an argument over a car sale in Randolph. The shooting happened at 625 South Main Street Monday afternoon.

Randolph Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Erolw Pope-Foster of Andover, met the victim for a car sale that he saw on the OfferUp app. The victim, a Woburn man, was selling the car through the smart phone app.

There was a disagreement over the price which led to a fight and the suspect shooting at the man trying to sell the car. “The victim fell to the ground and Pope-Foster allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it twice at the victim, missing him,” Randolph police said.

The victim suffered scraped hands from falling.

A gun was recovered and Pope-Foster was found hiding behind an apartment building. He was charged with armed assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.