MILLBURY (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a Jeep that caught fire while plowing in Millbury Monday morning.

The fire department said it was called to a vehicle fire on South Main Street just before 10 a.m.

The owner told firefighters he was out plowing when the Jeep stalled and started to smoke. A photo posted to Facebook showed flames engulfing the older vehicle.

“It was fortunate that it wasn’t near the house,” the department said.

The weekend winter storm made for dangerous driving for plow drivers. In Stow, a plow caught fire. And a plow truck in Leominster tipped over on an icy road.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.