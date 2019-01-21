WEATHER ALERTArctic Blast Envelopes New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Millbury

MILLBURY (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a Jeep that caught fire while plowing in Millbury Monday morning.

The fire department said it was called to a vehicle fire on South Main Street just before 10 a.m.

The owner told firefighters he was out plowing when the Jeep stalled and started to smoke. A photo posted to Facebook showed flames engulfing the older vehicle.

The Jeep that caught fire while plowing in Millbury (Photo credit: Millbury Fire Department)

“It was fortunate that it wasn’t near the house,” the department said.

The weekend winter storm made for dangerous driving for plow drivers. In Stow, a plow caught fire. And a plow truck in Leominster tipped over on an icy road.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s