BOSTON (CBS) – Concussion symptoms can last for days to months but a new review published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association finds that younger children often suffer significantly longer than teens or adults.

Researchers found that while concussion symptoms, like headache and dizziness, may last on average about a week in adults, for children younger than 13, that recovery time is closer to four weeks … three times longer. Children with ADHD, depression and anxiety may also experience more prolonged symptoms.

Researchers also stress that it is no longer recommended that children recover with complete brain rest. They should try to get back to school within a few days and slowly return to normal activities.

The exception, however, is the athlete – who should not return to sports until fully recovered, because suffering another concussion while still recovering from a prior one can cause serious brain injury.