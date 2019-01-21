BOSTON (CBS) — The Atlanta Falcons can’t catch a break. Not even from airlines.

Shortly after the Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta with a thrilling overtime win in Kansas City, JetBlue quickly jumped at the opportunity to appeal to Patriots fans who might want to travel to the big game.

“Hey New England,” the tweet from JetBlue began. “We just added a few more flights to Atlanta for the big game. More than 3. Fewer than 28.”

Hey New England – we just added a few more flights to Atlanta for the big game. More than 3. Fewer than 28. https://t.co/D1BT2bY4z0 — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) January 21, 2019

The tweet is, of course, a tongue-in-cheek ribbing of the Patriots’ historic comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons. Atlanta led that game 28-3, a score that has become somewhat iconic and has been celebrated in New England ever since.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have been trolled from every angle since the blown lead. Whether that’s from an opposing fan base in New Orleans or now a major airline, that franchise is having some trouble living down that epic collapse.