By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jason McCourty has been to four Super Bowls, but none of those appearances were as a player.

He’s never gone as a defensive back, always filling the role of “Devin’s Brother,” essentially serving as his twin’s secretary whenever the Patriots made it to the big game. Spending the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, Jason had never made it to the NFL playoffs until this season when he joined forces with his Devin in New England.

Jason experiencing postseason firsts has been a fun storyline to following during this current playoff run, and it got even better Sunday night when the Patriots pulled off a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Jason will now finally get his chance to play in on the NFL’s biggest stage, heading to Super Bowl LIII where the Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.

“It’s special. I’ve been four times; I attended one game and they lost, so I didn’t attend any of the other three,” Jason said in the New England locker room following Sunday’s victory. “But I’ve always been on site, hosting family and taking care of tickets, whatever Devin needed to focus solely on the game.

“This year we’re going to have to hire out, somebody to handle the logistics,” he said with a smile. “We’re going to the Super Bowl, baby!”

Much like his Hall of Fame quarterback, Jason McCourty is a former sixth-round pick who plays with a giant chip on his shoulder. He’s had to sit and watch as his brother reached the NFL’s promised land four times.

Soon, he’ll gets to experience that feeling himself.

“I think back to being a kid and playing Pop Warner football alongside my twin brother, I never could have imagined being here in this moment,” he said. “You look up and say God is good; I couldn’t have planned this myself but He saw so much more for me and the guys in this locker room. It’s just such a blessing to get to this point in our professional careers and do something special.”

McCourty was sporting his fresh AFC Champions gear in the locker room Sunday night, and has little intention of taking them off anytime soon.

“I’m pretty excited. If you guys run into me tomorrow, I’ll probably have on the same hat and T-shirt,” he said. “I’ll probably sleep in this.”