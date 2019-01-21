BOSTON (CBS) -The 11-year-old girl who calls herself Rex Burkhead’s biggest fan has now met her idol – and he signed a football for her.

Earlier this month, Jacquee Schommer shared a video on Twitter showing her daughter crying with joy as she is surprised with AFC Championship game tickets. Taylor, a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers and New England Patriots fan, has been following the running back’s career since he was in college.

Words cannot describe how absolutely incredible yesterday was for Taylor! Forever grateful @RBrex34 made all of her dreams come true! One of THE BEST role models in the @NFL! Could she possibly be the @Patriots little lucky charm? #EverythingWeGot #AFCChamps #1more #GoPatriots pic.twitter.com/AGD4C5SHjn — Jacquee Schommer (@Jacquee_S) January 21, 2019

Even Burkhead got in on the action.

“Thanks for all the support Taylor and enjoy the game!” he tweeted after seeing the video.