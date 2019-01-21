WEATHER ALERTArctic Blast Envelopes New England
Filed Under:AFC Championship Game, Patriots, Rex Burkhead

BOSTON (CBS) -The 11-year-old girl who calls herself Rex Burkhead’s biggest fan has now met her idol – and he signed a football for her.

(Photo by Jacquee Schommer)

Earlier this month, Jacquee Schommer shared a video on Twitter showing her daughter crying with joy as she is surprised with AFC Championship game tickets. Taylor, a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers and New England Patriots fan, has been following the running back’s career since he was in college.

Even Burkhead got in on the action.

“Thanks for all the support Taylor and enjoy the game!” he tweeted after seeing the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s