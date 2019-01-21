BILLERICA (CBS) – Severe weather created issues for firefighters battling a large house fire on Andover Road in Billerica Monday night. Crews were not only dealing with the extreme cold, but they were also having a hard time finding buried fire hydrants.

“In my 33 years it’s one of the coldest,” said Billerica Fire Deputy Chief Tom Ferraro.

Billerica firefighters had to run hoses several blocks away to get water onto the flames at the home. The equipment was covered in ice as the temperatures continued to drop.

“It’s challenging in the winter especially when it gets cold,” said Ferraro.

Ferraro says this is an example of why people should clear out the fire hydrants near their home. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.