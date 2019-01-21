BOSTON (CBS) – She may have picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game, but Amazon’s Alexa is now predicting the New England Patriots will beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Ask Alexa who will win the big game, and she’ll say that as much as she wants the Rams to win, “You can never count out the New England Patriots.”

“My prediction: The Patriots will be taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy and Tom Brady will need to use his other hand for that sixth Super Bowl ring,” Alexa says.

Before the AFC title game, which the Patriots won in breathtaking fashion, Alexa predicted a Chiefs victory.

“The Chiefs are going to send those Super Bowl hogs back to Boston – go Chiefs!” Alexa claimed.

She also said the New Orleans Saints would win – and that didn’t work out either. Patriots fans will have to hope that this time Alexa has it right.