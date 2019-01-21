WEATHER ALERTArctic Blast Envelopes New England
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a busy day for AAA Northeast as the region shivers through temperatures in the single digits following the weekend winter storm.

The organization that offers roadside assistance said it is experiencing double its normal call volume on Monday “and we are gearing up for an even busier day tomorrow when everyone heads back to work.”

Cars covered by snow and ice in Boston (WBZ-TV)

Temperatures are expected to warm up only slightly on Tuesday with highs in the 20s.

“We advise people who are out of work today to take their cars for a ‘test drive,’ to check battery life, wipers, etc.” AAA says.

