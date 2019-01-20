BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady brought in the big guns to get his Instagram followers hyped for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots quarterback posted a video Sunday morning with appearances from Boston sports heroes of recent past. David Ortiz, Paul Pierce and Zdeno Chara team up with Brady to narrate the video.

Brady’s video features highlights – and setbacks – from his storied career.

“It’s not about luck. It’s about what you do with what you’re given. It’s about attitude, your actions. It’s about heart,” video declares.

The video closes with Brady saying “That’s what cities are made of. That’s what champions are made of,” followed by his signature shout of “Let’s go!”

Brady and the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 6:40 p.m. with a berth in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!