BOSTON (CBS) — There was no “passing of the torch” in Sunday’s AFC Championship, with Tom Brady leading the New England Patriots to a dramatic 37-31 overtime win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the week leading up to the game, the young pup was supposed to snag the AFC from the team that has dominated the conference for the last decade, taking it from the quarterback who has played in 13 conference championships over his career. But Brady was his usual self, coming through in the clutch, and now he and the Patriots are off to their third straight Super Bowl. And fourth in the last five seasons. And ninth overall of the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

It will all come to an end at some point, and Mahomes may very well be the QB to take the reins from Brady as the best in the business. But with Sunday’s win, Brady and Co. once again hit the snooze button on the demise of their dynasty.

But Brady was mighty impressed by Kansas City’s young passer, and though the two couldn’t meet midfield in the chaos that followed New England’s victory, the 41-year-old sought out his counterpart after the teams had made their way to their locker rooms.

Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2019

To be a fly on the wall for that conversation. Mahomes will soon be the owner of an NFL MVP trophy, and he was great in Sunday’s defeat, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City put up 31 points in the second half, and Mahomes led the Chiefs 48 yards down the field for a game-tying field goal with just eight seconds remaining in regulation. The kid is clearly ready for the NFL spotlight.

But Brady showed he’s still the king of the AFC with another game-winning drive on Sunday, the 12th of his postseason career.

Mahomes’ time is coming, but he has to wait his turn.