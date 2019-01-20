By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is feeling mighty confident ahead of his 13th appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

The quarterback is coming off a dominant performance last weekend against the Chargers, and that win apparently had Brady feeling awfully positive about his chances Sunday night in Kansas City.

That’s according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, who passed along the following nugget during all of the pregame coverage on Sunday:

“Julian Edelman said this week that Brady is throwing the ball at practice as well as he has all year. And a Patriots staffer told me earlier in the week, Brady walked in to the facility and said, and I quote, ‘I am the baddest mother … on the planet.'”

What did Tom Brady say? Trust me, it is gold #Patriots pic.twitter.com/zHnh7ZwrUY — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 20, 2019

Perhaps that’s why Brady showed a slight smirk while entering Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday:

Tom Brady arrives for #AFCChampionship – Not for anything, but he seemed to have a sly little smile on his face! – #NEvsKC #WBZ ⁦@wbzsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/PG932mtAMh — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 20, 2019

The 41-year-old Brady typically doesn’t display Samuel L. Jackson levels of braggadocio when speaking publicly (outside of that “I have the answers to the test” stuff after Super Bowl LI, maybe), but behind closed doors, Brady is apparently as confident in his abilities as he’s ever been.

We’ll see Sunday night how well it translates once the Patriots and Chiefs kick off in the AFC title game.