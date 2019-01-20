MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA (CBS) — Rough road conditions gave Manchester-By-The-Sea firefighters an extra obstacle as they responded to a house fire amid this weekend’s storm. The department was called to a home on University Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The first responding fire companies reported extreme difficulty getting to the house because of the road conditions caused by the severe snow and ice storm occurring in New England Sunday. The house is also located near the top of a steep hill,” said a press release from the department.

Fully involved house fire on University Ln. Family and pets safe. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0T3M1eZQmC — Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) January 20, 2019

Additional firefighters used an alternative route and “ran a hose through residents’ backyards in order to reach the house and begin knocking down the fire.”

The house is considered a total loss.

The homeowner and his dog were able to safely evacuate but his entire family has been displaced.

It is unclear what sparked the fire but fire officials believe it started in the garage before spreading to the home.