SAUGUS (CBS) — First responders in Saugus were called to Hammersmith Drive Sunday afternoon after a car reportedly crashed through a garage and went down an embankment. The driver of the car was rushed to a local hospital but later died, police said.

The driver was the only person involved in the 1:30 p.m. crash, according to police. His or her identity has not been made public at this time.

State Police are investigating after a truck crashed through a basement garage and tumbled down a cliff in #Saugus. We’re told the driver died at the hospital. @WBZ pic.twitter.com/KkU2gsDMZ2 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) January 20, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is assisting.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was also called for a report of an oil leak.