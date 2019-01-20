WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads, Bitter Cold Temperatures
  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — First responders in Saugus were called to Hammersmith Drive Sunday afternoon after a car reportedly crashed through a garage and went down an embankment. The driver of the car was rushed to a local hospital but later died, police said.

The driver was the only person involved in the 1:30 p.m. crash, according to police. His or her identity has not been made public at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is assisting.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was also called for a report of an oil leak.

