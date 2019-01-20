BOSTON (CBS) – Is Rob Gronkowski headed to Hollywood?

For the second straight year, there is speculation about the Patriots tight end’s possible retirement. Ever since the possibility surfaced following last year’s Super Bowl loss, reporters have floated that Gronkowski could head to the WWE in retirement.

But according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that isn’t a likely path. Instead, Rapoport said Gronkowski there is a “strong possibility” chooses retirement and is interested in becoming a “movie star.”

From @NFLGameDay: As #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski mulls retirement this offseason, it doesn't sound like the WWE is in his future. Perhaps movies, though. … This is very important news. pic.twitter.com/S4obsWijRv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

After the Patriots throttled the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, Gronkowski was asked if he had considered that it was possibly his final game at Gillette Stadium. But the veteran tight end wasn’t interested in fueling retirement speculation.

“I was focusing on L.A. the whole game and it will be the same thing this week,” he said. “I’m all in right now. We have the Kansas City Chiefs right now and it’ll be another week of preparation and I haven’t thought of anything like that.”