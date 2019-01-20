BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Rams have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII. Next stop: Atlanta.

They earned that trip with an overtime win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in New Orleans. Greg Zurlein drilled a 57-yard field goal to win the game. Drew Brees had thrown an interception on the Saints’ opening possession of overtime.

The Rams tied the game at 20-20 with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, but Drew Brees engineered a 57-yard go-ahead drive that ended in a field goal. That was a drive that was marred by a missed penalty that should have been called on Nickell Robey-Coleman on a third-down pass to Tommylee Lewis.

.@DeanBlandino gives his take on the defensive PI no-call. pic.twitter.com/umMYri5y35 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 20, 2019

The Rams answered with a 45-yard drive, with Greg Zuerlein drilling a 48-yard field goal to tie the game with 19 seconds left.

The Saints got out to a quick early 13-0 lead at home, and with a deafening crowd, the Rams appeared to be in trouble early. But the Rams cut the score to 13-10 before halftime. Brees connected with Taysom Hill for a two-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, before Jared Goff led a touchdown drive, capped off with a 1-yard pass to Tyler Higbee.

The Rams faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with just under six minutes left to play, but Rams head coach Sean McVay elected to kick the game-tying field goal instead of going for it to try to take a lead.

The Rams now await the winner of the AFC Championship Game to see who will meet them in Super Bowl LII.