BOSTON (CBS) — In the moments following their dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots were Super Bowl underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams.

That changed rather quickly though. The Patriots went from being one-point underdogs to being one-point favorites in a matter of minutes.

Some places had the Patriots as two-point favorites following the AFC Championship Game. The point total for Super Bowl LIII started at 57.5, but jumped up to 58.5.

The Pats are now off to their third straight Super Bowl, their fourth in the last five seasons, and 11th overall. The New England dynasty was born against the Rams franchise when the team won their first title to conclude the 2001 season, when Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the underdog Pats beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams, 17-14, on Adam Vinatieri’s last-second field goal.

The Patriots and Rams will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, which will air on CBS/WBZ-TV.