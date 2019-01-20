FOXBORO (CBS) — For Patriots fan who did not make the trek to Kansas City, CBS Sporting Club next to Gillette Stadium was the place to be. Among other die-hard fans, everyone was comfortable displaying their dedication — and superstitions.

Kimberly Sheraton was decked out in Pats gear from head to toe. Along with Patriots leggings and a hat, she wore a Julian Edelman jersey, then a Tom Brady jersey underneath it.

“This is my Brady jersey that I’ve had for about nine years. We’ve won the past two games while I was wearing this pink [Brady] jersey so I have to wear it underneath my new jersey,” Sheraton explained.

She hasn’t washed it either. “There’s actually a cranberry juice stain on it at the top so it’s a little embarrassing.”

Daniel Sheehan also had an inspired uniform. “I wear the same Tom Brady socks, Patriots shorts, Super Bowl shirt under it, Brady jersey and I stay in the same place when I’m at home and when I’m here, I get really fired up,” he said.

“Ever since I was younger, I idolized Brady, and he’s the G.O.A.T. How do you not respect him?” Sheehan said. His parents surprised him with a trip to Foxboro from Long Island just to watch the game among other Patriots fans.

But does he wash the socks? “No, that’s the bad thing, I don’t wash them,” Sheehan responded.