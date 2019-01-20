FOXBORO (CBS) – Several thousand people are without power Sunday in Massachusetts as snow and freezing rain move through the region.

As of 7 a.m., National Grid reported 1,914 people without electricity. The majority of impacted customers are in Norfolk.

Eversource said 817 customers have no power. The majority of those customers are in New Bedford.

Foxboro Police said there are customers in the west end of town along Route 140 who are in the dark. The outage stretches from Dunkin’ on Main Street into Wrentham. National Grid has been notified.

Though the storm is not expected to feature high winds, there will be a risk of more power outages throughout the day due to the weight of snow and ice on limbs and lines.