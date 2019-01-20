BOSTON (CBS) – Snow and ice covered roads made for dangerous driving for everyone on Sunday – including plow drivers.

In Stow, a plow truck caught fire. Firefighters responded to the scene and put the flames out.

No one was injured.

Later Sunday morning, a plow truck tipped over in Leominster. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured in that crash as well.

Police said the truck tipped over due to the icy road.

Crews were on scene for several hours to clean up the road salt that spilled during the crash.