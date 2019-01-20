WEATHER ALERTFreezing Rain, Bitter Cold Temperatures
BOSTON (CBS) – Snow and ice covered roads made for dangerous driving for everyone on Sunday – including plow drivers.

In Stow, a plow truck caught fire. Firefighters responded to the scene and put the flames out.

A snow plow caught fire in Stow. (Image Credit: Stow Public Safety)

No one was injured.

Later Sunday morning, a plow truck tipped over in Leominster. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured in that crash as well.

A snow plow carrying salt flipped over due to icy roads in Leominster.(Image Credit: Richard Kinney/Leominster Police)

Police said the truck tipped over due to the icy road.

Crews were on scene for several hours to clean up the road salt that spilled during the crash.

