HANCOCK (CBS) – A Massachusetts ski resort is apologizing after a restaurant manager posted a letter telling employees that an incoming snowstorm was not an excuse to miss work.

The manager of John Harvard’s Brewery and Ale House at Jiminy Peak posted a letter addressed to “ALL EMPLOYEES.” A photograph of the letter was posted online and went viral.

“There will be lot of snowfall Saturday night thru Sunday morning. If your vehicle cannot handle snow, make alternate plans. Snow is not an excuse for missing work. If thousands of skiers can make it to Jiminy, so can you,” the letter read.

In the letter, employees were also warned that staying overnight wouldn’t be advisable.

“If you are considering staying overnight – there are NO accommodations available. Not even a pollow or blanket,” it said.

On Saturday morning, the resort tweeted a statement about the letter, saying in part “it does not represent the tone or concern that we have at Jiminy, for our employees as well as our guests.”

The statement said the letter was written for restaurant employees only. But because of how it was addressed it incorrectly appeared to reflect the ski resort’s overall policy.

“While trying to convey his concerns for the concessionaire’s staffing through the upcoming storm, that manager was overzealous in his language, tone, and approach which do not conform to the policies for Jiminy employees or what Jiminy expects of its concessionaires and vendors,” the resort said.