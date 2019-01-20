BOSTON (CBS) – Those who have been waiting for winter’s arrival are in luck this weekend.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain began falling Saturday night and continued Sunday around New England.

Here is a look at coverage by WBZ-TV reporters from around the region:

Snowball Fight! WBZ Reporter’s Live Hit Features Face Full Of Snow

Driving Conditions Worsen In Worcester

Snow Turning To Sleet In Fitchburg

Truck Crashes Into Topsfield Home

Somerville Police Blast ‘Let It Go’ Reminding Residents Of Snow Parking Policy