BOSTON (AP) — A Boston art museum has acquired one of the popular “Infinity Mirror Room” installations that have drawn hordes of selfie takers to museums worldwide.

The Institute of Contemporary Art announced this week it will display one of the 20 fantastical spaces created by 89-year old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama this fall.

The museum says “Love is Calling” features vivid colors, inflatable sculptures and Kusama’s signature polka dots within a mirrored room that creates the illusion of infinite space.

A woman enters the The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away room during a preview of the Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Hirshhorn Museum February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Museum curator Eva Respini says Kusama shaped some of the 20th century’s most significant art movements over her six-decade career, including minimalism, pop art, and feminist and performance art.

Kusama made the installation in 2013. The museum says it’s the largest Infinity Mirror Room held by a North American museum.

