WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Arrives This Weekend
BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time this year, a widespread storm is bringing high snow totals throughout New England. It’s been a quite winter to date, but that changed this weekend.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from Skywarn Weather Watchers and WBZ Weather Watchers.

6 A.M.

Shelburne 9.0″
Dracut 7.3″
Topsfield 7.0″
Haverhill 6.0″
Watertown 5.5″
Arlington Heights 5.5″
Douglas 5.0″ (32 degrees – freezing drizzle)
Auburn 5.0″ (22 degrees freezing rain)
East Boxford 5.0″
Somerville 5.0″
Franklin 5.0″
Methuen 5.0″
Weymouth 4.7″
Chelsea 4.6″
Danvers 4.5″
Hanson 3.5″
North Attleboro 3.3″
Monson 3.0″
Raynham 2.8″

