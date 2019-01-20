BOSTON (CBS) — Angry at officials during the AFC Championship Game, Bill Belichick took out his frustrations on a tablet on the sidelines.

Upset about a missed pick on Kansas City’s go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Belichick begged with an official on the sideline to take a look at the missed call. That official had no desire to watch a replay on Belichick’s tablet, so as the Patriots head coach walked away in disgust, he chucked the tablet to the ground.

After picking it up, he chucked it again on the sideline.

Not many fans around the NFL were pleased with the officiating on championship Sunday (L.A. Rams fans notwithstanding). Chances are, the Patriots head coach wasn’t the only one to toss a piece of technology because of the zebras.