WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads, Bitter Cold Temperatures
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AFC Championship, Local TV, New England Patriots, Sports News, super bowl liii

BOSTON (CBS) — Angry at officials during the AFC Championship Game, Bill Belichick took out his frustrations on a tablet on the sidelines.

Upset about a missed pick on Kansas City’s go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Belichick begged with an official on the sideline to take a look at the missed call. That official had no desire to watch a replay on Belichick’s tablet, so as the Patriots head coach walked away in disgust, he chucked the tablet to the ground.

After picking it up, he chucked it again on the sideline.

Not many fans around the NFL were pleased with the officiating on championship Sunday (L.A. Rams fans notwithstanding). Chances are, the Patriots head coach wasn’t the only one to toss a piece of technology because of the zebras.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s