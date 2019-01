BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will bring out a familiar face for pregame festivities at Arrowhead Stadium.

Vince Wilfork will serve as the team’s honorary captain for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilfork played 11 seasons at nose tackle for the Patriots. He finished his career with two seasons on the Houston Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.