BOSTON (CBS) – They’re on to Kansas City.

Patriots players and coaches departed Gillette Stadium on buses Saturday afternoon, heading to the airport ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The buses brought the team to Providence, where their flight will leave from.

Kansas City and New England, the top two seeds in the AFC, play at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The winner advances to face the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl on February 3.

