BOSTON (CBS) – They’re on to Kansas City.

Patriots players and coaches departed Gillette Stadium on buses Saturday afternoon, heading to the airport ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The buses brought the team to Providence, where their flight will leave from.

Kansas City and New England, the top two seeds in the AFC, play at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The winner advances to face the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl on February 3.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

