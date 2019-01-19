BOSTON (CBS) – Parking bans are in effect, Logan is canceling flights and power outages are a real possibility – it’s a snowstorm in New England.

Canceled and delayed flights are racking up at Logan Airport, and all travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

WBZ’s meteorologists are warning that the ice will be of bigger concern than the snow this storm, and coastal areas should expect some flooding and big wind gusts.

Indeed, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued a statement warning of hazardous travel conditions with flash freezing of roads, and caution the weight of the ice on top of snow could create tree damage, power outage, and road closures.

“Roadway surfaces experiencing flash freeze will cause a significant impact during the Monday AM commute, especially along the Boston – Providence corridor and points south and east,” said a statement by the agency.

And on the road, crews are out clearing and salting roads, but government agencies are asking people to stay home and let the road crews do their work.

“MassDOT’s snow and ice crews are closely monitoring the weather and will be deployed throughout the weekend as needed,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“Please check a weather forecast if you must travel as the forecast is specific to various areas of the state and calls for a mixture of precipitation, including snow and freezing rain. People who must travel should consider using public transportation, drive slowly and allow extra time to reach destinations,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

The MBTA and Keolis, which runs the Commuter Rail, said they are expecting to run regularly scheduled service throughout the storm.

If drivers must go out on the roadways, they are advised to always wear seatbelts, minimize distractions, turn off or put away cell-phones and devote full attention to what is ahead on the road. And most especially – they are advised to clear their cars fully.

In Boston, the Public Works Department has 42,000 tons of salt on hand and 600 pieces of equipment on the streets, clearing ice and snow.

Although there is no parking ban in effect in the city, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh continues to encourage residents to cooperate, use good sense and most of all, check on each other.

“We are encouraging residents to use caution when traveling, assist older neighbors and those who are disabled, and keep up with the shoveling of their property throughout the storm this weekend,” said Mayor Walsh. “The City of Boston and our public works are prepared for all storms that come Boston’s way, and we ask that residents and businesses do their part, including shoveling their sidewalks and walkways, to ensure safety for all. Please remember to abide by the snow rules, stay off the roads and be safe.”

In Boston, emergency shelters will be open for the homeless at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave., and the Boston Public Health Commission is working with shelter providers to ensure that there are adequate resources available. However, the members of the Boston community are asked to call 911 if homeless individuals are out in the cold and seem immobile, disoriented or underdressed.

WBZ has a complete list of parking bans and closings at cbsboston.com.