BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Hyde Park.

A man in his 20s was shot in the area of Perkins Avenue and River Street. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

When police responded to the scene, they found an SUV wrapped around a pole on the corner of River Street.

One witness said the victim fled the scene and was shot at while running down the street.

Stray bullets shook up members of the neighborhood, with one going through a window into a home’s living room, a second through a vehicle’s windshield, and a third shattering a headlight fixture. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

“I’ve never seen anything like this over here,” said one member of the neighborhood. “It’s scary.”

No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.