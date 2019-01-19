WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By Jim Smith
Filed Under:Hyde Park, Jim Smith, Local TV, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Hyde Park.

A man in his 20s was shot in the area of Perkins Avenue and River Street. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

When police responded to the scene, they found an SUV wrapped around a pole on the corner of River Street.

One witness said the victim fled the scene and was shot at while running down the street.

Stray bullets shook up members of the neighborhood, with one going through a window into a home’s living room, a second through a vehicle’s windshield, and a third shattering a headlight fixture. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

“I’ve never seen anything like this over here,” said one member of the neighborhood. “It’s scary.”

No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jim Smith

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s