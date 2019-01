FALL RIVER (CBS) – A months-long investigation ended with an arrest of a Fall River man. Police say the suspect stolen guns from a cruiser in Maine.

James “JayJay” burns, 23, was arrested Friday for stealing firearms from a Maine State Police cruiser.The incident happened in June in Norway, Maine.

Burns is charged with theft of firearms, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle.

He waived extradition and was transported back to Maine after being arrested in Fall River.