January 19, 2019

Their mission is to put an end to poverty! The Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) serves thousands of low-income families here in the state, helping them become self-sufficient and offering them much needed services such as food, shelter and affordable housing. On this edition of “Centro”, we tell you more about MASSCAP and the many different services they offer. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with MASSCAP Executive Director Joe Diamond on the English version of Centro and with MASSCAP Communications Director Lisa Clay on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

MASSCAP

Massachusetts Association for Community Action

(617) 357-6086

www.masscap.org

Twitter: @masscap1

FB: MASSCAP2

