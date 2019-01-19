WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Massachusetts, MassCap, Nova, Poverty, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

January 19, 2019

Their mission is to put an end to poverty! The Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) serves thousands of low-income families here in the state, helping them become self-sufficient and offering them much needed services such as food, shelter and affordable housing. On this edition of “Centro”, we tell you more about MASSCAP and the many different services they offer. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with MASSCAP Executive Director Joe Diamond on the English version of Centro and with MASSCAP Communications Director Lisa Clay on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MASSCAP
Massachusetts Association for Community Action
(617) 357-6086
www.masscap.org
Twitter: @masscap1
FB: MASSCAP2

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s